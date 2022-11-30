Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
India Reports 279 New Covid-19 Cases

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:32 am

India reported a single-day rise of 279 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed its tally of the infection to 4,46,72,347, while the count of active cases has declined to 4,855, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,620 with five fatalities being recorded, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 127 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,36,872, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it stated.

According to the ministry's website, 219.92 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year. The three fresh fatalities reported were from Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. 

(With PTI Inputs)

