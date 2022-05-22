Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Registers 2,226 New Covid-19 Cases, 65 Fresh Fatalities

India logged 2,226 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,36,371.

India Registers 2,226 New Covid-19 Cases, 65 Fresh Fatalities
covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI (File Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 10:41 am

India logged 2,226 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,413 with 65 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The 65 new fatalities include 63 from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Related stories

30 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, No Death

Gujarat Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,24,893

46 People Test COVID-19 Positive In Tamil Nadu

A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,97,003 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.28 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases In India Covid-19 Positive Cases Covid Tally Active Cases New Fatalities Covid Vaccination Pandmemic India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood