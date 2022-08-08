India Records 16,167 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,35,510

With 16,167 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,41,61,899, while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,730 with 41 deaths including 15 mortalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 577 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.14 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,99,659, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry,206.56 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 26 new fatalities include four from Karnataka, three from Gujarat, two each from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal and one each from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

(with inputs from PTI)