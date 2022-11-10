India On The Rise As Never Before, On Way To Reclaim Past Glory: VP Dhankhar

India is on the rise as never before and is on the way to "reclaim the glory" it had enjoyed ages ago, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

He was addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of a three-day conference on 'Infrastructure, Information, and Innovation for Building New Bharat' as part of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

"I congratulate Delhi University for completing 100 years. It is a milestone in the journey of any organisation," he said.

The vice president said India is "on the rise as never before" and the rise of the country is "unstoppable".

"We have now more unicorns than in China. Our youngsters are doing miracles. All of this has taken place because there has been a transformation in the policy ecosystem. All efforts are being made to ensure that everyone should be able to exploit his or her talent to the optimum level," Dhankhar said.

And, this means, "we are on the way to reclaim the glory" India enjoyed ages ago, he asserted.

The conference is being hosted by Delhi University.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, "DU has completed 100 years of successful and accomplished journey, and India completed 75 years since Independence. From three colleges which were established before the setting up of DU (in 1922), now it has 90 colleges."