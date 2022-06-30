Cooperation in 5G telecom technology figured prominently in the India-Japan cyber dialogue held virtually on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and information and communication technologies.

The MEA said the discussions included developments in the cyber domain and mutual cooperation in the area during discussions at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora.

"Both sides discussed important areas of bilateral cyber cooperation and reviewed the progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) including 5G Technology," the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian delegation at the fourth India-Japan Cyber Dialogue was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, joint secretary in the MEA's cyber diplomacy division. The Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, ambassador in charge of cyber policy at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from THE MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, National Security Council Secretariat, Ministry of Electronics and Information technology, Department of Telecommunications, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre.