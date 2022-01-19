India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Wednesday.



The Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting held last week discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries.



The meeting, held virtually, put a special focus on green solutions for the future -- strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation, the ministry said in a statement.



They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen.



The Joint Committee also reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects of last two joint calls being implemented in the areas of energy research; water; cyber-physical systems, and bioresources & secondary agriculture.