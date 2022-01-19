Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

The Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting held last week discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries.

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels
India-Denmark Agree to jointly research on Green Fuels -

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:33 pm

India and Denmark agreed to initiate joint research and development on green fuels including green hydrogen, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Wednesday. 


The Joint Science and Technology Committee meeting held last week discussed national strategic priorities and developments in Science, Technology, and Innovation of both countries.
 

The meeting, held virtually, put a special focus on green solutions for the future -- strategy for investments in green research, technology, and innovation, the ministry said in a statement.

Related stories

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Clash Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold


They agreed to organise 3-4 webinars for partnership development and stressed on promoting call for proposals in green fuels, including green hydrogen. 


The Joint Committee also reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects of last two joint calls being implemented in the areas of energy research; water; cyber-physical systems, and bioresources & secondary agriculture.

Tags

National India-Denmark Agreement Green Fuels Agreement Joint Research Ministry Of Science And Technology
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Cabinet Sanctions Rs 974 cr To SBI For Ex-gratia Payment To Borrowers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold