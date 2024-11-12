India, China Complete One Round Of Patrolling Along LAC In Demchok, Depsang

The Indian and Chinese Army have completed one round of patrolling in the Demchok and Depsang areas in eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control after the two countries agreed to resume patrolling every week after a four-year military standoff.
According to an ANI report, the coordinated patrols by the two armies in the first week of the month took place soon after the disengagement in Depsang and Demchok was completed.
Reportedly, the agreement was made in the understanding that the Indian and the Chinese Army would carry out the patrllong alternatively each week.
Multiple rounds of diplomatic and military discussions went on until the disengagement agreement was sealed.
The ANI report has also mentioned that there will be regular meetings held between the ground commanders of both Indian Chinese sides in these areas.
Both the armies have conducted their own patrols to keep checking the progress of the disengagement till it was over.
The violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 had made the ties between India and China quite tense and let to the military standoff and it took four years to come into an agreement of weekly patrolling.