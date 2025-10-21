AIFF Announce Reward Of 25,000 USD To The U17 Women's Team for AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualification

AIFF took to X earlier today to announce a reward of 25,000 US Dollars to the U17 Indian Women's contingent for securing qualification in next year's AFC Asian Cup in China

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
AIFF Announce Reward Of 25,000 USD To The U17 Womens Team for AFC Asian Cup 2026 Qualification
Indian U17 team celebrating after qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2026 in China Photo: X/AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AIFF announce 25,000 USD reward for the Indian Women's U17 team

  • The Indian U17 Women's team recently sealed qualification in next year's Asian Cup in China

  • AIFF credits the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues initiative for this massive step forward

AIFF on Tuesday announced a reward of USD 25,000 for the India U17 women's team for its maiden entry into the AFC U17 Asian Cup recently.

India had defeated Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan by identical 2-1 margins last week in Bishkek to top Group G with six points and qualify for the prestigious AFC tournament in China next year, their first-ever continental qualification in this age group.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is pleased to announce a reward of USD 25,000 for the India U17 women's national team after its extraordinary performance that saw it secure qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time," said the country's football governing body in a release.

India had last participated in the U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005, but no qualifiers were held for the tournament.

AIFF said great effort was put in by the federation to ensure success of the U17 side.

"The results come after careful planning from the federation that helped the India U17 women put in commanding performances in the two matches. The Young Tigresses had, last season, played as the Indian Arrows Women Juniors, gaining valuable experience in the IWL 2 playing against senior opponents," the release stated.

Related Content
Related Content

It said the federation was trying to strengthen the sport at the grassroots level and have a more robust youth structure in women's football.

"One such initiative is the ASMITA Women's Football Leagues, which witnessed the successful conduct of 155 leagues across the country from 2023 to 2025 at the U13, U15, and U17 levels.

"The 2023-24 edition saw participation from 6,305 junior players, a number that rose to 8,658 in 2024-25. The ASMITA Football Leagues continue in the 2025-26 season as well, with the U13 ASMITA Football Leagues 2025-26, which began last month."

The U13 leagues will see 50 tournaments being played across as many venues, where around 8,000 players and 400 teams will compete across 26 states.

"As a result of such efforts, the number of registered women footballers in India has increased to 37,829 in 2025, from 8,683 in 2020," the release stated.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Kapp Scores 50; Tryon Departs|SA-W 253/6 (36)

  2. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  3. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. PM Modi Hails Armed Forces’ Role In Operation Sindoor, Praises Self-Reliance In Defense

  3. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  4. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

  5. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. Hope, Interrupted: Gaza’s Moment Of Peace Falters Under Israel Fire

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike