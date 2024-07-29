INDIA Bloc To Hold Protest Over Kejriwal's ‘Declining’ Health In Jail On Tuesday

The INDIA bloc will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from 1 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, opposing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh announced the participation of several political parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, and others.
The AAP, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led central government and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life. The party has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.
"The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Kejriwal's declining health," the AAP said.
During a press conference, Delhi Minister Atishi was asked about the rally and she hit out at the BJP over the chief minister's declining health.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring against the people of Delhi in every way. It is stopping the work of the people of Delhi. It is stopping the money of the people of Delhi. The BJP got Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who worked for the people of Delhi arrested," she claimed.
Atishi further claimed that when the BJP got to know that Kejriwal could get bail from the Supreme Court, they got him arrested by the CBI.
"They know that Kejriwal has diabetes since last 30 years. His weight has gone down by 8.5 kg in custody. A glucometer monitors his sugar levels during the entire day. The data of this device is shared with the LG and the Centre. They know that Kejriwal's sugar levels have declined to dangerous levels," she said.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Although he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, he is currently being held in Tihar Jail in a connected CBI case.