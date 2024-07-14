Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

Donald Trump Shooting Live News: Rahul Gandhi Condemns Assassination Attempt
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, and said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during the apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.
"I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Gandhi said in a post on X.
The former Congress president wished Trump a swift and complete recovery. PTI
Latest News India Live: Army Chief Visits Headquarters In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur
Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Headquarters Madhya Bharat Area in Jabalpur, the Army said in a statement on Sunday.
The statement said, "(he) reviewed the operational logistics & administrative preparedness. During deliberations regarding Veterans & VeerNaris, the Army chief appreciated the contribution made by them. He directed that continued emphasis be maintained towards their welfare. The Army Chief also visited the Military College of Material Management and Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre in Jabalpur and was briefed on the innovative adaptations of technology in training, infrastructure development & administrative activities."
Latest News Live: Tamil Nadu BSP Chief's Murder Accused Killed In Encounter, Says Police
The police on Sunday said Thiruvengadam, a history-sheeter allegedly involved in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong, was killed in an encounter near Madhavaram, Chennai.
Donald Trump Shooting Live News: PM Modi Condemns Attack, Says 'Violence Has No Place In Politics'
On shooting of former US President Donald Trump, Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday said, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery".
He added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people".
Bypoll Results Updates: Rahul Gandhi Says 'People Of India Have Saved Constitution And Democracy'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his reaction on bypoll results said, "The people of India have saved the Constitution and democracy. The deprived and poor population of the country stood with India to protect their rights. Congratulations to all the alliance partners and the lion workers of Congress."
He added, "The results of the by-elections in 7 states have made it clear that the web of 'fear and confusion' woven by the BJP has been broken. Every class including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employed people want to completely destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice."
Trump Shooting Live Updates: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Condemns Incident
On shooting of former US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday said, "The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy. This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America—and it must never be. I’m relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident."
Donald Trump Shooting Update Live: Kamala Harris Condemns Violent Act
On Shooting at former US President Donald Trump, the country's Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said, "I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."
US Presidential News Live: Elon Musk Endorses Donald Trump, Calls Him ‘Tough’
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the first time in the US presidential race, calling the Republican former president "tough".
World News Live Updates: Trump Survives Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump, former US President and Republican candidate for 2024 US Presidential elections, was shot at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. He survived an assassination attempt. Later, he said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear as he gave his first account after the gunshot incident.
India Latest News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP By Winning 10 Out 13 Seats In Assembly Bypolls
The Opposition INDIA-bloc has jolted BJP-led NDA by winning 10 out of the total 13 Assembly seats in the seven states for which bypolls were held post recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.