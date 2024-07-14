Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

On Shooting at former US President Donald Trump, the country's Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said, "I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."