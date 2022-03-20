Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Adds 1,761 Covid Cases, Lowest Single-Day Rise In Nearly Two Years

India recorded 1,761 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in around 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

India Adds 1,761 Covid Cases, Lowest Single-Day Rise In Nearly Two Years
COVID vaccination PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 9:59 am

India on Sunday recorded 1,761 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest in around 688 days, that took its tally to 4,30,07,841, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Related stories

Puducherry Adds Five New Covid-19 Cases, Overall Tally Goes Up To 1,65,771

COVID-19 Inoculation Drive For Children In 12-14 Age Group To Begin On Mar 23 In MP: Official

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 1,562 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,31,973 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.26 crore tests, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,65,122. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it added.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 181.21 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23. 

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Outbreak COVID-19 Indian Covid Vaccination The Union Health Ministry Covid Recoveries Cases Of Recovery COVID Testing India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Hindi Literature Failed The Saffron Challenge

How Hindi Literature Failed The Saffron Challenge

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake