India Abstains From Voting For UN's Fact-Finding Committee To Probe Human Rights Violations In Iran's Protests

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 7:20 pm

India on Thursday abstained from voting on a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) council on forming a fact-finding committee to prove the various human rights violations that have happened in the past weeks during Iran protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. 

Apart from India, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, and Khakhastan had also abstained from the resolution. Meanwhile, Pakistan and China rejected the resolution.

At a special session of the 47-member human rights body, the resolution in the UNHCR was passed with 25 votes in favour, six against, and 16 abstentions. 

According to a report by the UN, the resolution follows calls from UN human rights chief Volker Turk for an independent investigation into the Iran protests.

In the meeting, the UN High Commissioner highlighted how the security forces, "notably the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij forces have used live ammunition, birdshot, and other metal pellets, teargas and batons" against the protest movement as it has spread to a reported 150 cities and 140 universities in all provinces of Iran.

Before calling for an independent probe into all alleged rights violations, the High Commissioner noted that his Office had received "multiple communications" from Iran about the episode, "including domestic investigations". These efforts "have failed to meet international standards of impartiality, independence, and transparency", UN news quoted Turk as saying.

Responding to the High Commissioner, Iran's representative, Khadijeh Karimi, Deputy of the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs said that necessary steps, including the formation of an independent, parliamentary investigation commission as well as a forensic medical team, were formed to seek justice by the government into the death of Amini. 

Taking to Twitter, United Nations Human Right Council said, "At its 35th special session, the @UN Human Rights Council decided to create a new fact-finding mission to investigate "alleged #HumanRightsViolations in the Islamic Republic of #Iran related to the protests that began on 16 September 2022."

 

Mahsa Amini was arrested by the "morality police" in September early this year on charges of violating the hijab laws in the country.

