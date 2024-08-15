National

'Petty Mindset': Congress Slams Modi For Seating Rahul Gandhi In 5th Row At Red Fort Event

The party's criticism came after sources involved in organising the event said the seating arrangements were made according to the table of precedence.

Congress Slams Modi For Seating Rahul Gandhi In 5th Row At Red Fort Event
Congress Slams Modi For Seating Rahul Gandhi In 5th Row At Red Fort Event | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Congress party on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing "pettiness" and disregard for democratic traditions by making Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row at the Red Fort's Independence Day celebrations.

The party's criticism came after sources involved in organising the event said the seating arrangements were made according to the table of precedence, as reported by news agency PTI.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi is a person with a "petty mindset" and he keeps giving proof of that himself.

Independence Day 2024 LIVE Updates here

"It is futile to expect big things from small-minded people. Narendra Modi certainly showed his frustration by making Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row during the Independence Day celebrations, but this does not make any difference to Rahul Gandhi and he will keep raising issues of the people as he has been doing," she said in a video statement on X.

However, Shrinate added, “This shows that you and your government do not have any respect for democracy, democratic traditions and the Leader of Opposition.” She pointed out that the Leader of Opposition holds a rank equivalent to a cabinet minister, yet ministers were seated in the first row.

"Not only Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the fifth row but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's designated place was also in the fifth row," she said.

"A foolish statement has come from the defence ministry that 'this was done as we wanted to honour Olympians'. They should be honoured and so should Vinesh Phogat, but did Amit Shah, J P Nadda, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, not want to honour them?" she said.

Shrinate said that the Leader of the Opposition is important because he makes the government accountable and puts the government in the dock by raising people's issues.

"So these people with a petty mindset do not care about democracy and democratic traditions," she alleged.

The truth is that Modi and his ministers feel uncomfortable with Gandhi as he asks questions of them, she claimed.

"Whether Rahul Gandhi sits in the fifth row or the fiftieth, he will remain a people's leader - but when will you people stop doing such dirty acts?" she said on X.

Gandhi was seen sitting behind a few rows of seats, which were occupied by members of the Indian contingent that took part in the recently-held Paris Games.

For the first time in 10 years, a leader of the opposition was present to take part in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Due to the Bharatiya Janata Party's sheer majority in the parliament, the post of the leader of the opposition had remained vacant for 10 years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NED-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd T20I
  2. PNG-W Vs SCO-W, Women's Tri-Series In Netherlands 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd T20I
  3. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Jay Shah Says IND Will Not Host WC Amidst BAN Turmoil
  5. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
Football News
  1. Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  2. English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchweek 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  3. English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. La Liga 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of Matchday 1 Fixtures On TV And Online
  5. Athletic Bilbao Vs Getafe, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of La Liga 2024-25 On Tv And Online
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As India’s Civil Registration System Gets Centralised, Glitches And Some Larger Questions 
  2. 'Petty Mindset': Congress Slams Modi For Seating Rahul Gandhi In 5th Row At Red Fort Event
  3. 2 Sisters Mysteriously Die In UP's Bijnor, Father, Stepmom Held Over Suspicion Of Poisoning
  4. Akasa Air Passenger Falls Sick Mid Air, Dies Shortly After Flight's Emergency Landing At Bhopal Airport
  5. In A First, All-women India-Bangladesh Border Troops Exchange I-Day Greetings
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  2. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  4. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  5. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
US News
  1. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  2. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  3. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  4. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  5. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
World News
  1. As Gaza Death Toll Passes 40,000, Corpses Are Buried In Yards, Streets, Tiered Graves
  2. DeSantis Continues 'Parental Rights' Campaign To Shape Florida Schools, Counter ‘Woke’ Ideology
  3. Mpox Is Now A Global Public Health Emergency. What Does It Mean?
  4. A Quick Look At The Life Of Famous Amos Cookies Founder And Literacy Advocate Wallace Amos
  5. Who Is Ksenia Khavana, American-Russian Sentenced To 12 Years In Jail For Treason In Russia
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign