Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
In Telangana, Another Student Dies By Suicide; 3rd Such Incident In A Week

National

In Telangana, Another Student Dies By Suicide; 3rd Such Incident In A Week

The boy was a first-year intermediate student at a private college in Narsingi near Hyderabad in Telangana. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Telangana student dies by suicide (photo for representational purposes only)
Telangana student dies by suicide (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 5:51 pm

In yet another shocking incident, a 16-year-old student, studying a private college near Hyderabad, was found hanging in the classroom on Tuesday night, becoming the third such incident in Telangana over the past few days. The police suspected suicide even as the boy’s family accused the college management and the teaching faculty of harassing him, that allegedly led him to take the adverse step, they said on Wednesday.

The boy was a first-year intermediate student at a private college in Narsingi near the Telangana capital. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On Tuesday eveing, the boy's father had lodged a complaint with police, alleging that his son was reprimanded and beaten by two teachers and a warden for not studying well. Later, he received information that his son had taken the extreme step.

The boy's family members, relatives and several student organisations held protests today accusing the college management of mental harassment and alleging that they were responsible for his death. Squatting on the road, the protesters were seen raising slogans, saying "We want justice".

Student suicide cases have seen a huge upsurge in India in the recent weeks. The latest incident is the third such reported in the state in the recent weeks, after a woman post-graduate medical student and a woman engineering student allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Warangal district.

This also comes after the incident of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who jumped from the seventh floor on February 12. Solanki's family alleged that he was facing discrimination because of his caste from his peers, who had started isolating and cornering him. 

The Maharashtra government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a senior police officer to conduct a probe into Solanki's death.

(With PTI inputs)

