Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said if BJP comes to power in Rajasthan, it will pull down the welfare net stitched by his party in the state.

During his rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi praised the welfare schemes of the Ashok Gehlot government with a promise of seven more.

Rahul addressed three rallies in Churu, Hanumangarh, and Ganganagar districts.

In all his addresses, he compared a Congress government for the poor, the farmer, the backward, and the youth with a Narendra Modi government “which works for arabpati (billionaires)”, IE reported.

Rahul said that after the Congress formed governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh five years ago he asked the chief ministers “to put money into the pockets of the poor and the farmers”, the report mentioned.

“In every Congress-ruled state a new model is taking shape,” he said, it mentioned.

He praised the welfare schemes of Gehlot, especially the Chiranjeevi health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh, it stated.

“During Covid, Modi ji asked you to switch on the lights of your mobile phone and bang utensils. People were dying across the country and there was a dearth of oxygen and medicines. But he comes and says brothers and sisters, Covid is here, bang the utensils. While in Rajasthan, we had the Bhilwara model and the food packets were being delivered at home and medicine was being provided. Why? Because we run a government for farmers and labourers,” he said, as per the report.

“We transfer money into your pocket, while they put money into Adani’s pocket,” he said.

While praising the existing measures, the Congress leader listed the seven promises the Congress would fulfil if voted back to power, including a Rs 10,000 annual honorarium for the women heads of families, subsidised gas cylinders at Rs 500 for over one crore households, free English medium school education, purchase of animal dung from cattle owners at Rs 2 per kg, a promise to back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with a law, it mentioned.

He said that if the BJP returns to power it will stop all of this and start helping billionaires, it said.

He as per the report said there were two types of governments — one that stands with farmers, the poor, and labourers, and the other that stands with billionaires.

The Modi government, he claimed, has waived Rs 14.5 lakh crore of billionaires, it mentioned.