In Pictures: India Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day

Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Sikkim.
People perform yoga at Kartavya Path on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
An elderly woman performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Beawar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during celebration on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar.
Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel performs yoga with others at the AIIMS premises on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai performs yoga with others on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Coimbatore.
People perform yoga on Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple premises on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Tokyo, Japan.
Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, near the Line of Control in Gurez Valley, in Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir.
NCC cadets perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Purba Bardhaman district.
People perform yoga on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.
People perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi performs yoga with others on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Thiruvananthapuram.
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Sam Sand Dunes of Thar Desert in Rajasthan.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state minister Keshab Mahanta and others perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur, in Sonitpur district.
Spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand Saraswati performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs yoga with others at Gotila Garden on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad.