In Pictures: India Celebrates 10th International Yoga Day

As India celebrated the tenth edition of International Yoga Day, from commoners and spiritual leaders to eminent politicians and security personnel, all proactively participated in the celebratory display of Yoga practices on June 21 morning. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Sikkim.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Delhi
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Delhi | Photo: PTI

People perform yoga at Kartavya Path on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Rajasthan
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI

An elderly woman performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Beawar.

PM Modi on International Yoga Day in JK
PM Modi on International Yoga Day in JK | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during celebration on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar.

10th International Day of Yoga in Delhi
10th International Day of Yoga in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel performs yoga with others at the AIIMS premises on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi.

International Yoga Day in Tamil Nadu
International Yoga Day in Tamil Nadu | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai performs yoga with others on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Coimbatore.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Japan
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Japan | Photo: PTI

People perform yoga on Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple premises on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Tokyo, Japan.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Bandipora
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Bandipora | Photo: PTI

Indian Army personnel perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, near the Line of Control in Gurez Valley, in Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in WB
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in WB | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

NCC cadets perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Purba Bardhaman district.

International Yoga Day in Delhi
International Yoga Day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People perform yoga on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga, at the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

International Yoga Day in Bengaluru
International Yoga Day in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

People perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.

10th International Day of Yoga in Kerala
10th International Day of Yoga in Kerala | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi performs yoga with others on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in RJaisalmer
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in RJaisalmer | Photo: PTI

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Sam Sand Dunes of Thar Desert in Rajasthan.

10th International Yoga Day in Assam
10th International Yoga Day in Assam | Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state minister Keshab Mahanta and others perform yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga at Tezpur, in Sonitpur district.

Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Uttarakhand
Yoga Day 2024 celebrations in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI

Spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram Swami Chidanand Saraswati performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.

10th International Yoga Day in Gujarat
10th International Yoga Day in Gujarat | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah performs yoga with others at Gotila Garden on the 10th International Day of Yoga, in Ahmedabad.

