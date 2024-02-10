In Photos: Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Artists showcase a puppet show during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
Artists dressed in different characters perform during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
Artists perform during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
An artist takes a selfie with children at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
Foreign artists perform during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
Folk artists from Togo during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.
An artist poses for photos at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana drinks water at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.
Folk artists from Zambia during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.