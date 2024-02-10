National

In Photos: Surajkund International Crafts Mela

In the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, artists showcased a puppet show and dressed in different characters to perform during a parade in Faridabad district.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 10, 2024

37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Artists showcase a puppet show during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

1/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Artists dressed in different characters perform during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

2/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Artists perform during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

Advertisement
3/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

An artist takes a selfie with children at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

Advertisement
4/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Foreign artists perform during a parade at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

Advertisement
5/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI

Folk artists from Togo during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.

Advertisement
6/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

An artist poses for photos at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

7/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana drinks water at the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad district.

8/8
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela
37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela | Photo: PTI

Folk artists from Zambia during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, in Faridabad.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement