IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave In Odisha With 12 Places Recording Above 43 Degrees Celcius

The industrial town of Angul recorded the highest temperature in the state at 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh (44.5), and Nuapada and Bolangir at 44 degrees Celsius.

There seemed to be no respite from the hot and humid weather conditions in Odisha, with 12 places recording temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius on Friday and the IMD forecasting similar weather conditions for the next five days.

In its evening bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two degrees Celsius at many places in Odisha in the next 48 hours, following which the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by four to six degrees Celsius in the subsequent four to five days.

Baripada recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, while Titlagarh, Jajpur, Sambalpur and Hirakud registered 43.6 degrees Celsius each. Jharsuguda and Talcher simmered at 43.5 degrees Celsius while Dhenkanal recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Cuttack was at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a red warning (be alert) for the next 24 hours, stating that severe heatwave conditions may prevail in Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Nuapada and Angul districts.

It also issued an orange (be prepared) warning for Sambalpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Deogarh districts.

