National

Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns Of Extreme Heat Till May 22, Red Alert In Delhi | Weather Wrap

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh heatwave alert for parts of India. As per the fresh warning, red alerts for heat have been issued in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and more. Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued red alerts for severe rainfall in South India

PTI
Heatwave Alert by IMD | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh heatwave alert for parts of India. As per the latest bulletin, regions in northwest India are expected to experience severe heat wave-like conditions over the next five days.

Similarly, Central and East India are also expected to receive extreme heat for the next three days.

With this forecast, the weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and West Rajasthan for severe heatwave-like conditions over the states.

Several parts of the nation are expected to witness rainfall and heatwave conditions | - PTI
Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Delhi And Other Regions, Rainfall In These Southern States

BY Outlook Web Desk

IMD Heat Wave Alert For The Next Five Days

As per the Met Department, "heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 18th-22nd May and in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh on 18th & 19th May, 2024."

Heat wave like conditions in East and West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are very likely from May 18 to 22.

Konkan, Goa and the Sub-Himalayan Bengal regions are expected to record hot and humid weather over the next few days.

Heavy Rains Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka for heavy rainfalls. As per the weather department, these regions are likely to get "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" on May 19 and 20.

The department has further predicted heavy rains over parts of South India due to a cyclonic circulation lying over Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring states.

IMD Issues Red Alert In Kerala - null
Kerala To Receive Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Red Alert In Some Districts For May 19, 20

BY PTI

The Met department added that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka during May 19 to 22, South Interior Karnataka during May 21-22 and Lakshadweep till May 21.

A Red alert for heavy rains was issued by the department on Saturday for the state of Kerala. Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case
  2. The Comic Relief Brigade: Kashmir's Air Of Political Satire And Its Folly Subsidiaries
  3. Allahabad HC Grants Bail To 11 Suspected Members Of Terror Groups Al Qaeda, JMB
  4. Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns Of Extreme Heat Till May 22, Red Alert In Delhi | Weather Wrap
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 5-Day Police Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Selena Gomez Exudes Glam In Black And White Saint Laurent Gown On The Red Carpet
  2. On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks
  3. Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time
  4. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  5. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: RCB Beat CSK By 27 Runs In Bengaluru, Qualify For Playoffs - In Pics
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion
  3. PGA Championship: Shane Lowry In Contention With Record-Equalling Round
  4. Pep Guardiola: Other Clubs Have A Chance To Win The Title Against Manchester City
  5. Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Reckons Phil Foden Can Still Get Better After Player Of The Year Award
World News
  1. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
  2. 'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information
  3. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  4. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  5. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup