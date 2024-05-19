Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns Of Extreme Heat Till May 22, Red Alert In Delhi | Weather Wrap

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh heatwave alert for parts of India. As per the latest bulletin, regions in northwest India are expected to experience severe heat wave-like conditions over the next five days.
Similarly, Central and East India are also expected to receive extreme heat for the next three days.
With this forecast, the weather department has issued a red alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and West Rajasthan for severe heatwave-like conditions over the states.
IMD Heat Wave Alert For The Next Five Days
As per the Met Department, "heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely in many pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 18th-22nd May and in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh on 18th & 19th May, 2024."
Heat wave like conditions in East and West Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are very likely from May 18 to 22.
Konkan, Goa and the Sub-Himalayan Bengal regions are expected to record hot and humid weather over the next few days.
Heavy Rains Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka for heavy rainfalls. As per the weather department, these regions are likely to get "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" on May 19 and 20.
The department has further predicted heavy rains over parts of South India due to a cyclonic circulation lying over Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring states.
The Met department added that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka during May 19 to 22, South Interior Karnataka during May 21-22 and Lakshadweep till May 21.
A Red alert for heavy rains was issued by the department on Saturday for the state of Kerala. Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kottayam districts the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.