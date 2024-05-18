Weather Updates: Heatwave Alert In Delhi And Other Regions, Rainfall In These Southern States

A severe heatwave is gripping National capital Delhi and other parts of the country, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius, while southern states are bracing for heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for western Rajasthan, calling out the need for "extreme care for vulnerable people", and an orange alert for several other states, including Haryana, Punjab, east Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat, warning of "high health concern" for vulnerable populations such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.
Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Friday, 19 May, with temperatures reaching 47.4C in the Najafgarh area, making it the hottest place in the country. Eight weather stations in Delhi breached the 45C mark, leaving residents sweltering.
The IMD has warned that severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from 18-21 May. The heatwave is expected to be severe, with temperatures expected to be 4.5-6.4 notches above normal.
Rainfall In These Southern States
Meanwhile, southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Karnataka, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana, are expected to receive widespread, moderate rains with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next seven days.
Rainfall intensities are expected to be:
Isolated heavy rains (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Karnataka between Friday to Tuesday (May 19-21).
Isolated very heavy rainfall (115.5 mm-204.5 mm) in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka till Tuesday (May 21).
Isolated extremely heavy rains (more than 204.5 mm) over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Monday (May 20).
Given these forecasts, the IMD has issued an orange alert (meaning ‘be prepared’) over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka for the days with heavy to extremely heavy downpours.