ILS Operationalised At Port Blair Airport

The ILS is a precision radio navigation system that provides short-range guidance to aircraft to allow them to approach a runway at night, during bad weather and poor visibility.

The much-awaited Instrument Landing System (ILS) has become operational at Veer Savarkar International (VSI) Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official said.

Speaking to the PTI, VSI Airport Director, Devender Yadav, said, "The ILS CAT 1 facility will enable smooth aircraft operations during night, bad weather and less visibility. On April 18, a private airline was the first to land using the ILS at 6:29 am at VSI Airport.

He said, "Earlier, we have seen significant flight diversions due to bad weather and poor visibility. This used to cause inconvenience to travellers, which has cost implications for airlines too. Flight diversion cost is also a factor contributing to high airfare for the region. It is expected that the operationalisation of ILS may lead to a reduction in airfare also. It will also enable the extension of aircraft operations time window... ".

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been working on this project (ILS) for several years amid many challenges such as availability of land, logistics, pandemic and regulatory compliance.

"With our committed continuous efforts and perseverance, we have overcome all the challenges and today ILS is operational at Port Blair airport," Yadav said.

