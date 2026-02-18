Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: South Korean Giants Fight For Round Of 16 Survival

Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26:
Matches Played: 6
Shanghai Port Won: 4
Ulsan HD Won: 1
Draw: 1
Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Group A Qualification Scenario
The East Region is currently playing its final matchday (Matchday 8). Six teams have mathematically secured their spots, leaving two spots still up for grabs:
Already Qualified:
Machida Zelvia (JPN)
Vissel Kobe (JPN)
Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JPN)
Buriram United (THA)
Melbourne City (AUS)
Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS)
In the Hunt (Remaining 2 Spots):
FC Seoul (7th - 10 pts)
Gangwon FC (8th - 8 pts)
Ulsan HD (9th - 8 pts)
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Shanghai Port vs Ulsan HD. Stay tuned for live updates.