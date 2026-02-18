Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: South Korean Giants Fight For Round Of 16 Survival

Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Group A Matchday 8 clash between Shanghai Port and Ulsan HD on Wednesday, February 18, at SAIC Motor Pudong Arena in Shanghai

Ulsan HD footballers celebrating a goal during AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite match.
Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD Live Score Highlights, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Shanghai Port vs Ulsan HD match in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matchday 8 at the SAIC Motor Pudong Arena in Shanghai on Wednesday, February 18. For the South Korean champions, this is the definitive must-win match. Sitting in 9th place, they are currently tied on points and goal difference with 8th-placed Gangwon FC but they are trailing on goals scored. A victory today is non-negotiable if they want to secure a spot in the Round of 16. Shanghai Port, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the East Region table with zero wins in seven matches. They are already eliminated and will try to act as party spoilers. However, playing at home. they will want to end their campaign with a statement victory. Check real time updates and highlights of the AFC Champions League elite match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26:

Matches Played: 6

Shanghai Port Won: 4

Ulsan HD Won: 1

Draw: 1

Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Group A Qualification Scenario

The East Region is currently playing its final matchday (Matchday 8). Six teams have mathematically secured their spots, leaving two spots still up for grabs:

Already Qualified:

Machida Zelvia (JPN)

Vissel Kobe (JPN)

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JPN)

Buriram United (THA)

Melbourne City (AUS)

Johor Darul Ta’zim (MAS)

In the Hunt (Remaining 2 Spots):

FC Seoul (7th - 10 pts)

Gangwon FC (8th - 8 pts)

Ulsan HD (9th - 8 pts)

Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

Shanghai Port Vs Ulsan HD LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Shanghai Port vs Ulsan HD. Stay tuned for live updates.

