Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IAF Refrains From Sending Aircraft To Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

The multilateral air exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.

IAF Refrains From Sending Aircraft To Multilateral Air Exercise In UK
IAF's Aircraft PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 11:53 am

The Indian Air Force has decided not to deploy its aircraft in a multilateral air exercise in the UK next month in view of the situation arising out of the crisis in Ukraine.

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom.

"In light of the recent events, #IAF has decided not to deploy its aircraft for Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 in UK," the IAF tweeted.

Related stories

 IAF's 5 Tejas Jets To Take Part In Multilateral Air Exercise In UK

The announcement came days after the IAF said it will send five combat aircraft to the exercise.

Though the IAF did not clearly mention the reasons for the pull-out, it is learnt that the crisis in Ukraine following the Russian military attack prompted the decision. 

Tags

National Indian Air Force IAF United Kingdom UK Multilateral Air Exercise Aircraft Exercise Cobra Warrior 2022 Ukraine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

Women SHGs: Accelerate Progress on SDGs

Covid-19: India Logs 11,499 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 255 Fatalities

NEWSFLASH: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Asks Indians Not To Cross Border Posts

 Air India Plane Leaves Mumbai For Bucharest To Evacuate Stranded Indians From Ukraine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs