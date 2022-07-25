Monday, Jul 25, 2022
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Releases Books Showcasing Rare Pictures Of President Kovind, His Predecessors

The books were released during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and their first copies were presented to President Kovind in the presence of president-elect Droupadi Murmu, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweets.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday released three books

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 8:23 am

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday released three books showcasing some of the rarest photographs of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his predecessors.

The book 'Moods, Moments and Memories…' has a collection of rarely seen images of the former presidents of India from 1950-2017. The second book titled 'The First Citizen' has pictorial records of President Kovind's term.

"President Shri Kovind received the first copy of 'First Citizen: Pictorial Record of President Ram Nath Kovind's Term' from I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. "The book offers a glimpse into the memorable moments of Shri Kovind's term and documents the Head of the State at work," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The third book titled 'Interpreting Geometries – Flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan' documents and analyses the intricate play of geometry applied to evolve the unique flooring patterns in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, for a five-year term. Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as the 15th President on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

