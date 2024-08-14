National

Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle

The class 9 student was standing on RK Puram flyover when the retired IPS officer who was driving in a "rash and negligent manner" hit the boy, police said.

Hyderabad accident school student rk puram flyover
The deceased boy aged 14, a student of Class 9, was standing on RK Puram flyover in Hyderabad when the accident took place. Photo: X/@Team_Road_Squad
info_icon

A car being driven by a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Telangana's Hyderabad fatally knocked down a school student, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased boy aged 14, a student of Class 9, was standing on RK Puram flyover in Hyderabad when the accident took place.

The class 9 student was standing on RK Puram flyover when the retired IPS officer who was driving in a "rash and negligent manner" hit the boy, news agency PTI quoted a police official at Neredmet police station as saying.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV

The car was going from Neredmet X road towards Thirumalgiri.

The boy died on the spot, police said, adding that his body was moved to a state-run hospital mortuary.

Further investigation is on, police added.

In another incident, a man died after a speeding car being driven by a student allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit him at Gajula Ramaram in the Jeedimetla area on Hyderabad outskirts on Sunday.

Disturbing CCTV visuals of the car mowing down the pedestrian surfaced on social media, showing a man walking along the roadside and a speeding and uncontrolled SUV hitting him.

The victim was identified as Gopi (38), a private security guard.

The man flung into the air over a compound wall and fell about 10 feet away into an open area. The man died on the spot.

After knocking down the pedestrian, the vehicle rammed into roadside electricity poles and the compound wall.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. How SRT Celebrated International Left-Handers Day - Watch
  2. Ricky Ponting Says Pakistan Red-Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie Is Just Like Gautam Gambhir
  3. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  4. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
Football News
  1. PL: Ipswich Town, Southampton, Foxes - All You Need To Know About The Promoted Clubs This Season
  2. UEFA Champions League Qualification: Mourinho's Fenerbahce Fail to Reach Revamped UCL
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  4. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  5. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  2. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  4. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  5. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Allows States To Collect From Centre Past Dues On Royalty On Mineral-Bearing Lands
  2. Wayanad Landslides: Study Reveals Climate Change Link Behind Excessive Rainfall
  3. Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle
  4. Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains
  5. Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV
Entertainment News
  1. Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside
  2. Kylie Jenner Reveals She Battled Postpartum Depression Twice, Says She Even Struggled To Name Her Son
  3. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
  4. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
World News
  1. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  2. New Zealand Charity Unknowingly Distributes Candies With 'Meth' 300 Times The Usual Amount
  3. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Battle Scattered Fires In Athens, Calmer Winds Help Extinguishing Ops
  4. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  5. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV
  4. Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say About Customer's 'Honest' Review Of Her Makeup Brand
  5. Bengaluru: Police Asks Offices Along ORR To Allow WFH On Aug 14 Over Expected Rains
  6. Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa Mosque With Thousands Of Jews Condemned
  7. Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle
  8. Abhay Deol And ‘Elvis’ Actress Natasha Bassett To Star In Indie Rom-Com; Deets Inside