Hyderabad: Retired IPS Officer Fatally Knocks Down Class 9 Student With Speeding Vehicle

A car being driven by a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Telangana's Hyderabad fatally knocked down a school student, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased boy aged 14, a student of Class 9, was standing on RK Puram flyover in Hyderabad when the accident took place.
The class 9 student was standing on RK Puram flyover when the retired IPS officer who was driving in a "rash and negligent manner" hit the boy, news agency PTI quoted a police official at Neredmet police station as saying.
The car was going from Neredmet X road towards Thirumalgiri.
The boy died on the spot, police said, adding that his body was moved to a state-run hospital mortuary.
Further investigation is on, police added.
In another incident, a man died after a speeding car being driven by a student allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit him at Gajula Ramaram in the Jeedimetla area on Hyderabad outskirts on Sunday.
Disturbing CCTV visuals of the car mowing down the pedestrian surfaced on social media, showing a man walking along the roadside and a speeding and uncontrolled SUV hitting him.
The victim was identified as Gopi (38), a private security guard.
The man flung into the air over a compound wall and fell about 10 feet away into an open area. The man died on the spot.
After knocking down the pedestrian, the vehicle rammed into roadside electricity poles and the compound wall.