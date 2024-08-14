Mumbai: Man Sleeping On Versova Beach Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV

A rickshaw driver was crushed to death by a speeding SUV in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, while another person was injured in the incident, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Yadav and the person injured in the incident has been identified as Bablu Srivastava.
Police have arrested two individuals - 34-year-old Nikhil Jawale and 33-year-old Shubham Dongre - who were in the SUV at the time of the accident, according to news agency ANI.
The incident took place on Monday while Yadav was sleeping on Versova Beach.
A case of culpable homicide has been filed Nikhil Jawale and Shubham Dongre, according to the police.
The accused were brought before the Andheri court, which placed them in police custody for five day, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.
This is the latest incident in the series of hit-and-run and fatal accident cases involving luxury cars in Maharashtra. On July 29, a 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 20 died in hospital, a police official said on Monday.
On July 9, a speeding BMW allegedly being driven by a now-sacked Shiv Sena leader's son had rammed into a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, and severely injuring her husband Pradip. Accused Mihir Shah, his family driver and father were arrested for alleged attempts to destroy evidence and hoodwink investigators as well as other offences.
On May 19, a Porsche driven by a minor in an inebriated condition had knocked down a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, the state's second largest city, leaving two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh dead.