Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why

The Hyderabad Police has issued prohibitory orders on procession, dharnas and public meetings till November 28 in the city.

Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings
Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who issued the orders, said reliable information has been placed before him that several organisations/parties are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad city, by resorting to dharnas and protests.

According to a notification issued by Anand, to maintain public order, peace and tranquillity in Hyderabad city, gatherings of five or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings are not allowed.

Individual/groups of individuals are prohibited from making any speeches, gestures or displaying pictures, any symbols, placards, flags and any type of messages of electronic form etc., which is likely to cause disturbance to public peace and order in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, it said.

However, peaceful dharnas and protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any dharna or protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted.

The public is informed that any person violating the orders, especially around the Secretariat and other sensitive places, shall be liable for prosecution under appropriate penal provisions.

The order will remain in force from 6 PM on October 27 to 6 PM on November 28, it said.

Police officials and military personnel on duty, bonafide funeral processions, flying squad of the Education department, and persons or groups duly exempted by competent authority were exempted from the operation of the order, it said.

