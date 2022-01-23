Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Found In Karbi Anglong

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 10:28 am

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to be of militant outfit KDLF, was recovered from a forest area in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Sunday.

- Representational Image

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Found In Karbi Anglong
- Representational Image

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 10:28 am

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to be of militant outfit KDLF, was recovered from a forest area in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Sunday. The arms and ammunition were found buried in the forest behind a botanical garden near the Diphu-Lumding Road, they said.

The police acted on a tip-off that arms and ammunition were hidden there by Karbi Democratic Liberation Front (KDLF) self-styled chairman Jackson Ronghang, who was killed in a gunfight with security forces in December last year, said Diphu police station officer in charge JS Khobung. Police have been searching the area for the arms and they were finally discovered on Saturday afternoon, he said.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the recoveries, he added. Among those recovered are a .22 rifle, a .303 rifle, a hand-made pistol, several grenades and detonators, magazines, and explosives of different kinds.

With inputs from PTI

