Hotelier’s Son Shot Dead In MP’s Bhind District

A 24-year-old son of a hotelier was shot dead from a point-blank range in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Friday, sparking off a protest and outrage.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told PTI that the killers knocked on the door of the room of Pranam Jain, son of hotelier Vinod Jain whose family lives on the fourth floor of his hotel Panna Palace situated on Etawah Road, around 4.15 am.

As soon as Pranam opened the door, the assailants pumped at least five bullets into him, killing him on the spot, he said.

The assailants had booked Room No. 301 at the hotel an hour before fatally attacking Pranam, Yadav said.