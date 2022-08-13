Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Home Minister Amit Shah Hoists National Flag At Residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hoisted a tricolor at his residence ahead of Independence Day and urged the citizens to do the same.

Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence
Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 12:34 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hoisted the tricolor at his residence here as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and asked citizens to do the same.

 Shah also paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

 "Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires every Indian. On PM Narendra Modi Ji's clarion call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', hoisted a tiranga at my residence in New Delhi today and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland," he said in a message.

Related stories

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign : India Post Sells Over 1 Crore National Flags In 10 Days

Raksha Bandhan 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet People And Wish Them

Two Communities Clash Over Flag Hoisting In Delhi

 The home minister appealed to all the countrymen to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and be a part of this campaign to "awaken the spirit of patriotism in every heart".He also called upon the people to upload their photos with the tricolour on http://harghartiranga.com and inspire others for the same.

Tags

National Amit Shah Independence Day Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign New Delhi National Flag
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families