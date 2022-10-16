Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himanta Visits Erosion-Hit Area In Dibrugarh, Promises Remedial Measures

The government will do everything within its might to prevent erosion. Local people and workers of adjoining tea gardens are also helping.

Listen to the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the erosion-affected embankment PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 4:40 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected the erosion-affected embankment in Maijan area of Dibrugarh district and gave assurance that urgent measures would be taken to address the problem.

He also said that his government would provide assistance to the families who have lost their land and houses to erosion in the area. "Over the last few days, the water resource department had been taking urgent steps to check erosion. We are hopeful of being successful in the endeavour," Sarma told reporters later.

He said that efforts were being made to find a permanent solution for the problem. "The government will do everything within its might to prevent erosion. Local people and workers of adjoining tea gardens are also helping us.

"Many people have lost their land, their houses here. The government will extend its assistance to them," the Chief Minister said. Sarma reviewed the repair work being undertaken at the embankment and asked all agencies to work in a concerted manner for a time-bound solution. The embankment in Maijan area is crucial for keeping Dibrugarh town safe from floods.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Himanta Visits Erosion-Hit Area Dibrugarh Promises Remedial Measure Tea Gardens Local People Workers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health