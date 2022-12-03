Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Additional Rs 5 Crore For Assam Agitation Welfare Trust

Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Additional Rs 5 Crore For Assam Agitation Welfare Trust

The chief minister also directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to make an online database of those who were hit by bullets or were seriously injured during their participation in Assam Agitation.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma PTI

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:26 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced an additional Rs five crore for the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust.

The trust was formed with an initial corpus of Rs five crore and with the chief minister's announcement of additional Rs five crore, the total amount at its disposal will be Rs 10 crore.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting, chaired by the chief minister, to discuss matters related to future tasks as well as measures required for strengthening the trust, an official release stated.

Sarma said the amount would be utilised to provide various relief measures to family members of martyrs of Assam Agitation and those grievously injured during the agitation. The chief minister also directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to make an online database of those who were hit by bullets or were seriously injured during their participation in Assam Agitation.

The state had witnessed a six-year agitation against illegal migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh which ended with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985 between the Centre, state government and All Assam Students' Union (AASU)

Minister of Assam Accord Implementation Department Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjee, its president Dipanka Nath, Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur attended the meeting.

(With PTI Inputs)

Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Agitation Welfare Trust Assam Accord Implementation Department Bangladesh All Assam Students Union (AASU) Atul Bora Ajanta Neog
