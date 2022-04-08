Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Emerges As Best Performing State In Education Sector: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best performing state in the education sector in the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

Himachal Emerges As Best Performing State In Education Sector: CM Thakur
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur ANI/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 9:43 pm

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the best performing state in the education sector in the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of a Delhi Public School at Tiara in Kangra district.

Related stories

Literacy India Driving Sustainable Development In Tribal Hinterland With Education And Livelihood Skills

App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: UP Govt's Initiative For Madrasas

Thakur said there are 1,878 senior secondary schools, 931 high schools, 131 degree colleges, five engineering colleges, four pharmacy colleges, 16 polytechnic colleges and 138 industrial training institutes in the state.

For strengthening the education sector in the state, various steps have been taken, he added.

Earlier, N K Singh, Chairman, Finance Commission of India, said such educational institutions play a significant role not only in transforming the local literacy scenario but are also linked with the economic growth of the area.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar, MP Kishan Kapoor, chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma, among others, were present on the occasion.

Tags

National Education Sector Finance Commission Educational Institutions Indian Economic Growth Rate Jai Ram Thakur Industrial Training Institutes Delhi Public School Degree Colleges Himachal Pradesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands