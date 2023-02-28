Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Himachal CM Urges Centre For Early Forest Clearances To Expedite Development Projects

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Photo: PTI

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 11:09 am

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for early forest clearances to escalate the construction of various ongoing development projects in the state.  In a meeting with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held in New Delhi, Sukhu urged to ensure early forest approvals in a time-bound manner for the construction of heliports and green corridors as mandated by the state government for making Himachal a 'Green Energy State' by 2025, a statement issued here said.  


The tough geological conditions of Himachal Pradesh necessitate constructing heliports, not only to facilitate the tourists but also to cater to emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise. A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports, he urged the union minister. The state government is promoting electric vehicles and developing the necessary infrastructure for the same by constructing an adequate number of e-charging stations.


Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all the national and state highways in the state, and to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target, the Congress leader said. Delay in forest clearances creates an unnecessary delay in the construction of development projects, especially educational institutions, roads and bridges, and ropeways, he said.  The chief minister said the state forest officers should work in unison with the central-level officers and take up the cases pending with the ministry so that approvals can be received on time.  

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the state's water reservoirs, wildlife sanctuaries, and eco-tourism guidelines among other important topics, including Parivesh Portal, National Transit Pass System, School Nursery Scheme, City Forest Scheme, Davanal (Forest fires) during the summer season in the state, according to the statement.  The chief minister also invited Yadav to visit Himachal, who has assured all possible help to the hill state.

