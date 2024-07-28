Highest July Temperature Since 1999 In Kashmir; Heatwave Dries Up Rivers, Crops

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures recording record levels. On Sunday, Srinagar recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, its hottest July day in 25 years. The previous record was set on July 9, 1999, when the temperature reached 37 degrees Celsius.
The all-time high for July in Srinagar was recorded on July 10, 1946, at 38.3 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir also recorded their highest July temperatures on Sunday.
Qazigund noted a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous high of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 11, 1988. In Kokernag, the mercury rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, against the previous or 33.3 degrees Celsius recorded on July 3 this year.
The mercury in this south Kashmir town had touched 33 degrees only once earlier on July 8, 1993.
Kashmir, known for its serene lakes and streams, faces a severe crisis as houseboats that typically float serenely on its waters are now grounded, with large portions of the river and other water bodies nearly dry.
The harsh weather and scarcity of water have severely damaged crops and orchards also. Education has also been affected. Amid the blazing heat, schools are finding it difficult to keep a conducive learning atmosphere.
However, the Met has forecast a spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury.