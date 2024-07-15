National

Lavender: Bhaderwah’s Answer To Climate Change Woes 

Lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah offers a resilient and profitable alternative to traditional maize farming, addressing climate challenges and wildlife interference

outlook photo
Photo: outlook photo
info_icon

Tipri, a village in scenic Bhaderwah, called Chota Kashmir for its beauty, was once predominantly a maize-growing area. However, the crop was not fetching much return as monkeys and bears would damage the crop extensively. The villagers decided to switch to a different crop but had no idea what to do. 

In 2010, Touqeer Baghban, 37, started cultivating lavender in his fields in Bhaderwah. He had obtained the crop from Kashmir, where it has been cultivated for the past forty years at CSIR IIIM Field Station Bonera, Pulwama in South Kashmir. 

Lavender oil was in demand, and with climate change and wildlife interference affecting their maize crops, Baghban saw lavender as a promising alternative. Year after year, he gave up cultivating maize and adopted lavender. Lavender, a perennial shrub, is a hardy, robust crop that thrives in dry areas with abundant sunshine and temperate places like Bhaderwah proved heaven for the crop.  With rivers and streams drying up during summers, and untimely glacial discharge, farmers in Bhaderwah followed Baghban and slowly switched over to lavender. Lavender requires less water and is more resilient to these changing climatic conditions. 

“One major advantage of lavender is that it does not require pesticides because it is not infested with any disease or insect incidence, making it more sustainable,” says Baghban. 

Warli tribe members - Outlook photo
What Do You Call Climate Change In Warli Language?

BY Shweta Desai

In 1970, lavender was brought to Kashmir from Bulgaria by Dr Akhtar Hussain. At the time, he was the Scientist In-charge of the Field Station. He introduced lavender cultivation at Field Station Pulwama which is about 35 km south of Srinagar. 

Despite all odds, Dr Hussain believed that lavender in J&K could be a viable alternative crop to ensure increased farm profitability. However, lavender cultivation didn’t spread across J&K. 

In 2009, Dr Ram Vishwakarma, as Director CSIR IIIM Jammu, deputed a team from the Institute to carry out an extensive survey for the feasibility of introducing lavender on farmers’ fields across J&K and based on this, the crop was extensively introduced among farmers motivating them to grow it on barren land first.  

Bhaderwah took the lead. From a few farmers in 2009 to 2,500 farmers at present, Chota Kashmir started giving up conventional maize farming to nurture lavender cultivation and 2.5 lakh plants were provided to farmers who accepted the crop with excitement. 

The Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh  says “Bhaderwah has emerged as the lavender capital of India and agri startup destination.” The government says that last year under the CSIR-Aroma Mission, CSIR-IIIM provided more than 30 lakh free lavender plants to the farmers in different districts of J&K. 

"Climate change has little impact on lavender compared to maize or paddy. You don’t need to cultivate it every year. Once you grow it, it will be there for the next 20 years. Except for maintaining weed-free fields the crop does not require much inter-cultura operations, you don’t have to do anything," says Baghban. 

The Central government brought lavender farming under the CSIR Aroma Mission, providing plants for free to farmers. Initially, farmers would get 2 to 3 litres of lavender oil from one kanal (one kanal = 0.8 acres). However, prices started dwindling when France and Bulgaria decreased their lavender oil prices, creating difficulties for the farmers. The farmers would now get Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per litre. They began agitating, asking the government to buy it. 

Bulgaria is the biggest producer of lavender oil in the world, generating around 50 per cent of the world's lavender oil. Bulgaria produces 100 MT-130 MT of lavender oil from around 3,500 hectares of farmland. "We studied the crises and surveyed the market. We realised there was also a demand for dry lavender flowers,” says Bagban. “I encouraged farmers to do the same. For lavender oil, the government provided us with distillation units, but extracting oil was not an easy task. On the other hand, producing dry flowers was easy for us, and it was difficult for other countries to export flowers to the Indian market because of logistical reasons.”  

He says that this saved farmers from the process of extracting oil while fetching them more profit, as producing dry flowers doesn't require any specific expertise. “There are a lot of rumours about lavender going around…but it is a current alternative to other crops given the long dry spells which we see in the region," Baghban adds. The lavender farming community in Bhaderwah is now market-oriented. "If we realise that the market demands oil, we will extract oil; if it demands dry flowers, we will provide the same,” says Baghban. 

Dr Shahid Rasool, Senior Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, and Scientist in charge of its Field Station at Bonera, Pulwama, says that for the past few years, lavender cultivation has added a purple tint to fields and sloppy land tracts in J&K, especially in Bhaderwah. Dr Shahid along with Dr S Chandra initially carried out the lavender survey in the region in 2009. He says that with governmental support through initiatives like CSIR Aroma Mission, Start Up India Scheme, and other farmer and industry-oriented initiatives, the present pace of expansion of newer areas under lavender cultivation and favourable climatic conditions, J&K could surpass Bulgaria in the production of lavender.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  3. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final, Copa America 2024: COL With A Fast Start At Hard Rock Stadium
  2. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Spanish Coach Luis De La Fuente Says Final Glory Confirms Spain Are 'Best In The World'
  3. ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Jamie Carragher Says England Stars Froze, Refuses To Blame Gareth Southgate
  4. ARG Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Final: Match Delayed After Ticketless Fans Breach Security
  5. ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Final Proves A Game Too Far For England As Familiar Failing Costs Gareth Southgate
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. How Adivasi Villagers Saved Sahyadri Black Rice
  2. What Do You Call Climate Change In Warli Language?
  3. Breaking News LIVE: ED Completes Probe Against Kejriwal, AAP; Trump Heads Convention Day After Being Shot
  4. Uttarakhand: Bus Falls Off Bridge In Haridwar; 25 Injured, 4 Critical
  5. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More