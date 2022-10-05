Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heroin, 50 Rounds Of Ammunition Seized In Amritsar

Fifty rounds of 9 mm pistol and more than two kg of heroin were recovered by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday.

Heroin
Heroin PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 8:14 pm

Fifty rounds of 9 mm pistol and more than two kg of heroin were recovered by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border on Wednesday.

In a statement here, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard some sounds near the border area falling in Bharopal village in the early hours of Wednesday.

During a search operation, the BSF troops recovered four packets of heroin totaling 2.060 kg wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, it said.

In one of the packets, 50 rounds of 9 mm pistol were also recovered.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Fifty Rounds Of 9 Mm Pistol Four Packets Of Heroin Bharopal Village Border Security Force (BSF) Troops Two Kg Of Heroin Recovered By The BSF India -Pakistan Border
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas