Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hero MotoCorp bikes to get expensive by up to Rs 2,000 from next week

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement

Hero MotoCorp bikes to get expensive by up to Rs 2,000 from next week

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 7:45 pm

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5.

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Related stories

Hero MotoCorp Made Rs 1,000-Crore False Expenses, I-T Search Reveals: Report

Hero Electric Partners With Kotak Mahindra Bank To Offer Easy Financing Solutions

Hero MotoCorp Slumps After Income Tax Department Raids Company Premises

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its entire product range. The price revision will be up to Rs 2,000, and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.

Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase the product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs.

Tags

National Business Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp Share Price Hero Motocorp Shares Hero MotoCorp Income Tax Raid Hero Motorcycles Car Price Hike Motorcycle Electric Motorcycle
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Salman Khan: Why Are Bollywood Films Not Doing Well In The South?

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm