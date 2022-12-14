Heavy Rains Hit Normal Life In Nilgiris District, Holiday For Schools, Colleges

Heavy rains since Tuesday night threw normal life out of gear in the high-range Nilgiris district while rail services were hit as boulders and trees fell on the track. The district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Also, services on the Nilgiris Mountain Railway were cancelled on Wednesday in view of boulders and trees falling across the track, a Railway press release said. Due to heavy rains, boulders had fallen across the railway and earthslips occurred and trees fell, obstructing the rail line, it added.

Five houses crumbled in a habitat near Coonoor and a few vehicles parked on roadside, including three autorickshaws were washed away in the rain water on TTK Road, sources said. Vehicular traffic was paralysed due to a big crater being formed on Ooty-Coonoor road and more than 10 trees falling on Ooty-Kothagairi and Ooty-Gudalur highways, the sources added.

Workers from the Revenue department and other departments, with the help of public were removing the trees to clear the roads. Residents in this tourist town, Coonoor and Kothagiri remained indoors due to the continuous rains and cold.

Official sources said 303 mm rainfall was recorded till 11 AM on Wednesday. Considering the situation, the administration advised those living on the banks of water bodies not to venture out and move to safer places.