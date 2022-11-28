Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Health Ministry Awarded For Contribution Towards Public Communication, Outreach At Trade Fair

Covid-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 70 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.
Updated: 28 Nov 2022 5:55 pm

Nearly 38,000 screenings, and counselling have been conducted at the health pavilion of the 'Ministry of Health and Family Welfare' which was awarded for its “Outstanding Contribution towards Public Communication and Outreach”.

The health pavilion was one of the most popular pavilions at the 41st India International Trade Fair 2022 held at Pragati Maidan. It had a huge daily footfall for over the fortnight starting November 14, a health ministry statement said on Monday.

The health pavilion was the centre of various screenings, and counselling on different public health issues, along with imparting of skills such as life-saving skills by experts, in the main venue and three off-site camps at Pragati Maidan. 

The pavilion of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was on Sunday awarded for “Outstanding Contribution towards Public Communication and Outreach” at the international trade fair at Pragati Maidan, the statement said. As many as 37,887 screenings, investigations, counselling, and training were conducted at the pavilion, it said.

Blood pressure and blood sugar had the highest number of screenings at 4,990 and 4,356, respectively, the statement said. Nearly 5,530 visitors visited the NHA counter where 1,110 visitors got their ABHA cards and benefits of getting ABHA ID were also provided.

 Also, 2,920 visitors were counselled on TB prevention and management, and many pledged to become Ni-kshay Mitras. More than 2,000 visitors were imparted life-saving skills, while 2,616 got their eyes checked up, and 2,371 benefitted from the oral check-up, the statement said.

Close to 2,000 visitors were provided physiotherapy, whereas nearly 2,000 benefitted from anemia testing and subsequent counselling on healthy eating habits to address it. Approximately 1,798 were counselled by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and nearly 441 had HIV tests conducted.

Anemia Mukt Bharat stall witnessed an inflow of 2,408 testing for haemoglobin. Around 1,653 were sensitised on vector control, and nearly 810 people got counselling on varied aspects of mental health encompassing concerns amongst children, elderly needs, and work stress. 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's pavilion successfully engaged the audience and disseminated information by way of organising quiz competitions on TB, No Tobacco, Vector-borne diseases, and non-communicable diseases.  

(With PTI inputs)

