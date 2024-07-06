Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

The main accused in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people, Devprakash Madhukar, 42, has been arrested in Delhi and sent to 14 days judicial custody. He was arrested on Friday from Delhi's Najafgarh area by a Special Operations Group of Hathras police.
Two more suspects -- Ramprakash Shakya, 61, and Sanju Yadav, 33, were held in Hathras in connection with the stampede, according to the police.
The officer said Madhukar worked as a fundraiser for events of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba and collected donations. The police will apply for remand of Madhukar, he said.
"His financial transactions and money trails are being looked into, and call detail records are also being checked," Agarwal added.
Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Madhukar's arrest.
Till Thursday, six people, including two women volunteers, who were members of the organising committee of Bhole Baba's satsang, had been arrested in the case.
An FIR was lodged in the matter on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).
On July 3, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.
(With PTI Inputs)