Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Haryana Minister Uses 'Ladki Hoon' Slogan To Hit Out At Cong After Selja's Removal As State Unit Chief

"This is the real face of the Congress that shows how women are respected in that party," said the minister.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij PTI

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:22 pm

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij used the Congress's "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon" slogan on Friday to take a dig at the opposition party after Kumari Selja was replaced as its state unit chief.

Claiming that there is a huge difference between the words and the deeds of the Congress, Vij, in a tweet, said, "The Congress, which had raised the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' in Uttar Pradesh, could not tolerate Kumari Selja in Haryana and removed her from her post in an indifferent manner."

"This is the real face of the Congress that shows how women are respected in that party," he added.

The Congress revamped its Haryana unit on Wednesday, appointing former legislator and Bhupinder Singh Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as its chief, replacing Selja. The party also appointed four working presidents -- Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta -- to its Haryana unit.

Selja, a former Union minister, was appointed as the Haryana Congress president weeks before the state Assembly polls in 2019.

