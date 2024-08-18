National

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon

Assembly election in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta Sunday said his party would soon declare its candidates for the October 1 Assembly polls with screening and survey for the purpose underway.

He said the AAP will put up a strong fight in all 90 Assembly segments and asserted that the countdown to the end of the BJP government in the state has begun.

"We will build a new Haryana sans goonda raj, unemployment and criminal incidents," Gupta said at a press conference here.

"Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want," he said at a press conference here.

The AAP leader said screening and survey of candidates is underway.

Asked about the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls in Haryana, Gupta said people will decide that. The party leadership and the political affairs committee will seek feedback from the people at an appropriate time, he said.

To a question about any possibility of a tie-up with the Janananyak Janata Party (JJP), Gupta said there has been no talk in this regard.

Slamming the Dushyant Chautala-led party, the AAP's Haryana unit chief alleged that the JJP was in alliance with the BJP when the state government had rained lathis on farmers.

The AAP cannot have any truck with them, he said.

Gupta said the people of Haryana have decided to back the AAP as they see it as a viable alternative. "Our tie-up is with the people of Haryana."

"The BJP cannot seek votes from people based on their work. Every section, including farmers, employees and doctors, is unhappy. They failed to give employment to the youth," he said.

Alleging a breakdown of the law-and-order situation and a rise in drug menace in the state, Gupta said, "Such is the situation that the BJP had to change their chief minister."

The BJP had made a bold move by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with its then state unit president Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

Khattar got elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnal and was made a Union minister while Saini won the Karnal Assembly bypoll that was held along with the general elections. Saini is the BJP's chief ministerial face for the assembly polls.

Had they done any work they would not have to change their CM, the AAP leader said.

Assembly election in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Fiji Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 4
  2. ISPL Season 2: Sachin Tendulkar Expects Baters To Be Tested By Taped Tennis Ball's Reverse Swing
  3. Samoa Vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 3
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: 2nd Test Match Moved From Karachi To Rawalpindi
  5. Bring Trophy Home, Indian Cricket Fans Tell Ram Charan As He Poses With ODI World Cup
Football News
  1. Serie A: Thiago Motta Expects Juventus To Be Competitive Despite Transfer Need
  2. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Unite To Protest Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder
  3. Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda Bags Brace As Black Cats Crush Owls
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Boss Hansi Flick Hopes Ilkay Gundogan Will Stay At Barcelona
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Mikel Merino Left Out Of Real Sociedad Squad Amid Arsenal Links
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  5. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Chief Justice-Led Bench To Hear Matter On Tuesday; CBI Grills Ex-Principal
  2. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Seeks Feedback For CM Face, Candidates To Be Announced Soon
  3. Former J&K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
  4. ‘New Chapter Of My Life’: Champai Soren Says He Has 'Three Options' Amid BJP Switch Rumours
  5. Bridging India's Vast Mental Health Treatment Gap
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  4. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  5. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
World News
  1. US: Indian Family Of 3 Die In Car Crash In Texas; Teen Son Survives
  2. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  4. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  5. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know