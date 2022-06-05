Hapur Factory Blast: FIR Against Factory Owner, Operator For Fire That Killed 21 People

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the owner and operator of a factory in Hapur district in which an explosion on Saturday led to a fire that killed at least 12 workers and injured 21.

Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar said that the factory had the licence to manufacture only electronic goods and an investigation is underway to ascertain how explosives reached there. Police said they suspect that crackers were being manufactured in the factory.

The explosion at Ruhi Industries in Hapur's Dhaulana area was so intense that roofs of some nearby factories were also damaged.

The factory owner Dilshad and operator Wasim have been booked under IPC Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304 (culpable homicide), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (act endangering human lives) and 338 (causing grievous hurt), according to Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker.

He said three teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. He added that victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam said an investigation is underway. She added, "Factories in the area are being checked, and soon, the reality of the incident will come to the fore and strict action will be taken against the accused."

Roopam also shared in a post on Twitter that the district administration has begun a survey on Sunday in the industrial areas to check approvals and compliance of factories there.

She said in Hindi, "A survey of the entire indistrual area began today in which personnel from 10 departments are surveying whether the factory is approved there, has fire NOC, has proper propers, pollution compliance, etc."

Officials said there were around 30 people at the factory in at the time of the incident.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Adityanath directed ahe divisional commissioner of Meerut and the inspector general to visit the site and ensure effective implementation of relief work.

