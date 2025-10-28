HAL To Manufacture Russia’s SJ-100 In India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has partnered with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to produce the SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft in India.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
HAL SJ-100, HAL UAC partnership, HAL aircraft manufacturing
This will be the first complete passenger aircraft manufactured in India in over three decades, following the AVRO HS-748 project (1961–1988). File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC to produce SJ-100 jets in India, marking the first fully manufactured passenger aircraft in over 30 years.

  • Project to strengthen India’s civil aviation ecosystem, boost local manufacturing, and create employment across the aviation value chain.

  • SJ-100 to enhance regional connectivity under UDAN scheme, supporting India’s growing domestic and short-haul aviation demand.

In a significant step to bolster India’s civil aviation manufacturing ecosystem, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to produce the SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft in India. The agreement was signed in Moscow, according to a HAL press release.

The MoU comes at a time when India’s energy and defence relations with Russia have created friction in its ties with the United States. PJSC-UAC, a Russian state-owned company, is subject to US sanctions. Despite this, HAL has moved forward with the collaboration to manufacture the SJ-100 regional jets domestically.

If realised, the SJ-100 would be the first passenger jet to be fully manufactured in India, marking a landmark achievement in the country’s ambition to become an aerospace manufacturing hub. India has been actively encouraging global aircraft manufacturers to establish final assembly lines (FALs) domestically, leveraging its position as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market and the fastest-growing among major markets.

Related Content
Related Content

This will be the first complete passenger aircraft manufactured in India in over three decades, following the AVRO HS-748 project (1961–1988).

About the SJ-100

The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body civil aircraft currently operated by more than 16 commercial airlines worldwide, with over 200 units already produced. Under the new arrangement, HAL will manufacture the SJ-100 for India’s domestic carriers, supporting the government’s UDAN scheme to enhance regional air connectivity.

“This collaboration reflects the longstanding trust and partnership between HAL and UAC and represents a new milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in civil aircraft production,” the companies said.

The project is expected to strengthen local manufacturing, encourage private sector participation, and generate significant direct and indirect employment across the aviation value chain. Industry estimates suggest that India will require over 200 regional jets in the next decade, with an additional 350 aircraft needed to support routes across the Indian Ocean region and nearby international destinations.

The SJ-100, designed for short-haul flights, is anticipated to play a vital role in improving regional connectivity and supporting India’s growing aviation demand. The initiative marks a historic step in India’s civil aviation journey, signalling a revival of domestic passenger aircraft production after more than 30 years.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Skipper Patel Eyes Fightback As USA Slip

  2. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  3. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

  4. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  2. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  5. Artificial Yamuna Created For PM’s Ceremonial Chhath Dip In Delhi, Says AAP; BJP Hits Back

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’