HAL To Manufacture Russia’s SJ-100 In India

In a significant step to bolster India’s civil aviation manufacturing ecosystem, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to produce the SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft in India. The agreement was signed in Moscow, according to a HAL press release.
The MoU comes at a time when India’s energy and defence relations with Russia have created friction in its ties with the United States. PJSC-UAC, a Russian state-owned company, is subject to US sanctions. Despite this, HAL has moved forward with the collaboration to manufacture the SJ-100 regional jets domestically.
If realised, the SJ-100 would be the first passenger jet to be fully manufactured in India, marking a landmark achievement in the country’s ambition to become an aerospace manufacturing hub. India has been actively encouraging global aircraft manufacturers to establish final assembly lines (FALs) domestically, leveraging its position as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market and the fastest-growing among major markets.
This will be the first complete passenger aircraft manufactured in India in over three decades, following the AVRO HS-748 project (1961–1988).
About the SJ-100
The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body civil aircraft currently operated by more than 16 commercial airlines worldwide, with over 200 units already produced. Under the new arrangement, HAL will manufacture the SJ-100 for India’s domestic carriers, supporting the government’s UDAN scheme to enhance regional air connectivity.
“This collaboration reflects the longstanding trust and partnership between HAL and UAC and represents a new milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in civil aircraft production,” the companies said.
The project is expected to strengthen local manufacturing, encourage private sector participation, and generate significant direct and indirect employment across the aviation value chain. Industry estimates suggest that India will require over 200 regional jets in the next decade, with an additional 350 aircraft needed to support routes across the Indian Ocean region and nearby international destinations.
The SJ-100, designed for short-haul flights, is anticipated to play a vital role in improving regional connectivity and supporting India’s growing aviation demand. The initiative marks a historic step in India’s civil aviation journey, signalling a revival of domestic passenger aircraft production after more than 30 years.