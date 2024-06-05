National

Gurugram Store Owner Molests Woman, Threatens To Kill Her; FIR Lodged

An FIR was registered on May 27 at the Sector 5 police station here against the accused Mahesh Goyal, who also allegedly threatened to kill the woman, they added.

PTI
Man booked for molesting and threatening 23-year old woman Photo: PTI
info_icon

The owner of a furniture showroom has been booked for allegedly stalking, molesting and threatening a 23-year-old woman who had approached him for a job, police said on Wednesday.

The victim told PTI that the police are yet to take any action against the accused, who is regularly threatening her.

The woman said in her complaint that she was seeking a job opportunity and got in touch with Goyal, owner of Shri Krishna Furnitures at Atul Kataria Chowk here, according to the police.

The woman contacted Goyal on May 16 and was asked to meet him at the showroom, the complaint said.

On the pretext of conducting an interview, the man took her to his office, where he allegedly molested her. The woman somehow escaped and returned home, it said.

On the same day late at night, Goyal started calling the woman and asked her to come to the furniture store the next day. Once she reached there, he allegedly forcibly took her in his car to his apartment near Subhash Chowk, the complainant said.

The woman added that Goyal allegedly tried to rape her at his house and threatened to kill her as she kept screaming. He then dropped her near her home.

After the incident, the accused continued calling her multiple times daily and stalking her, the complaint said.

"I got ill and was admitted to a hospital for many days and finally approached the police," the complaint quoted the victim as saying.

An FIR was registered against Goyal under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault on woman with intent to disrobe), 354-D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

"On my complaint, an FIR was registered on May 27 but even after 10 days, the police have not taken any action against the accused, who is regularly threatening me. I want justice," the victim told PTI.

A senior police officer said a team is verifying the facts of the case and action will be taken accordingly.

