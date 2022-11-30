Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Gurjar Meeting Postponed, Scheduled Tomorrow

To address the concerns of the Gurjars, a three-member committee of ministers has been formed ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Twitter

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 8:50 pm

A three-member committee of ministers, which has been constituted to assuage the concerns of the Gurjars ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, will hold the talks with the members of the community on Wednesday.

The meeting scheduled on Wednesday was postponed and fixed for Thursday morning, Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla said.

"It'll be our last meeting, after which we will decide our next strategy."

On Tuesday, two meetings were held, during which both parties reached a consensus on several aspects.

However, some issues that remain unresolved will be taken up on Thursday.

Five communities under the Most Backward Classes, including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems faced in getting a 5-per-cent quota in jobs and educational institutions, scholarships, promotion-related issues in jobs, budget for Devnarayan Board constituted for the welfare of these communities and withdrawal of police cases against the protesters during the Gujjar agitation.

The series of meetings was necessitated after Bainsla threatened that his organisation would not allow the yatra to enter Rajasthan if their demands were not fulfilled.

He had also demanded that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a prominent Gurjar leader, be made the chief minister.

The pilot had, however, distanced himself from Bainsla's remarks.

