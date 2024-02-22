1 Foreigner Dead In Massive Avalanche In J&K's Gulmarg

One foreigner died and five people were rescued in a massive avalanche that hit ski slopes in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday, officials said. The avalanche struck the upper reaches of Apharwat peak in Gulmarg.
Rescue teams were at the spot for safety operations.
The avalanche occurred at Afarwat area in Gulmarg amid the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games event currently underway there.
As per initial reports, seven foreign skiers got trapped in the avalanche.
Another avalanche blocked Sindh stream in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, changing the course of the waterbody, officials said.
The avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh road, blocking the flow of water in the Sindh stream, officials said.
The blockade caused by the avalanche debris forced a change in the course of the stream and water started flowing over the road adjacent to it, the officials said.
Authorities pressed heavy machinery into service to clear the debris of the avalanche so that the waterbody takes its original course.
Kashmir has received “moderate” to “heavy” snowfall over the past three days, increasing the possibility of avalanches in hilly and mountainous areas of the valley.