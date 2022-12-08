Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gujarat Win Underlines People's Faith In PM's Leadership: Fadnavis

Home National

Gujarat Win Underlines People's Faith In PM's Leadership: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, said the Bharatiya Janata Party's resounding victory in Gujarat underscores the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 8:49 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat Assembly polls underlined the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The ruling BJP is poised to win more than 150 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the western state.

It was the result of a "pro-incumbency wave" for the party which is in power in Gujarat for 27 years, Fadnavis said.

"I had campaigned for some candidates in Gujarat, and the credit (for the victory) goes to the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. People continued to put their faith in Modi as they believe only he can deliver development,” the BJP leader told reporters.

"It was natural for the opposition to claim that there was an anti-incumbency wave in the state. However, during the campaign, I felt there was a pro-incumbency wave and the results validated it," Fadnavis added.

He dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party, which ran a high-decibel campaign in Gujarat, saying that its influence is limited to Delhi.

Tags

National Devendra Fadnavis Prime Minister Narendra Modi Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Bharatiya Janata Party Gujarat Leadership Amit Shah
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe