Gujarat Sees 91 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 598 As 58 Recover

Gujarat on Sunday reported 91 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,76,531, while the death toll stood unchanged at 11,038, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 58 and touched 12,64,895, leaving the state with an active caseload of 598, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 62 of the new cases, followed by 17 in Surat, five in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat stood at 12.74 crore, including 946 on Sunday, a government release informed.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,531, new cases 91, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,64,895, active cases 598, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI Inputs)