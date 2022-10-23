Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Sees 91 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 598 As 58 Recover

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat stood at 12.74 crore, including 946 on Sunday, a government release informed.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 9:06 pm

Gujarat on Sunday reported 91 Covid-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,76,531, while the death toll stood unchanged at 11,038, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 58 and touched 12,64,895, leaving the state with an active caseload of 598, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 62 of the new cases, followed by 17 in Surat, five in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat stood at 12.74 crore, including 946 on Sunday, a government release informed.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,531, new cases 91, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,64,895, active cases 598, people tested so far - figures not released.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Gujarat Reported 91 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Active Covid-19 Cases State Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Covid-19 Death Toll Active Covid Cases

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained